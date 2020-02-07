Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,513 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWB. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 53.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 182.9% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,113,000 after acquiring an additional 26,427 shares in the last quarter.

IWB traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $184.34. 466,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,214. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.27. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $149.19 and a 12-month high of $185.67.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

