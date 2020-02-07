Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 116,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,000. Pfizer comprises about 1.1% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. McAdam LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 47,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 17,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.05. The company had a trading volume of 20,779,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,949,273. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.97 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71. The stock has a market cap of $211.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

