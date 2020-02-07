Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,560 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 807 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $29.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,323,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,961,839. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $34.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SU. ValuEngine upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. CIBC set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.54.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

