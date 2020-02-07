Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $392,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CF Industries by 446.4% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CF. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.87.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,325,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $42.17. 1,622,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

