Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Invests $462,000 in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.23. 644,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,236. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $80.95 and a 12 month high of $96.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.34. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.443 per share. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.27.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

