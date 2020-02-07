Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prudential Public by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 27.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 17.3% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PUK traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.59. 355,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,149. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.55. Prudential Public Limited has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Several research firms recently commented on PUK. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Prudential Public Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

