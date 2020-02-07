Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRP. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 4th quarter valued at $111,131,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Tc Pipelines by 39.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,008,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $362,932,000 after buying an additional 1,967,911 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in Tc Pipelines by 201,685.1% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,311,603 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $89,976,000 after buying an additional 1,310,953 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tc Pipelines by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529,841 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $81,596,000 after buying an additional 494,364 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tc Pipelines by 59.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,037,016 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,706,000 after buying an additional 388,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering cut Tc Pipelines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. CIBC set a $73.00 price target on Tc Pipelines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Tc Pipelines in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

TRP traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.07. 1,395,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.73. Tc Pipelines Lp has a 12-month low of $41.05 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day moving average of $51.30.

Tc Pipelines Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

