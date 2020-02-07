Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,716 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Total by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 945,792 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,302,000 after buying an additional 95,901 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Total by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $747,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Total during the 4th quarter worth approximately $777,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Total by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 64,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TOT traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $49.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,139,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,311. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $133.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.20. Total SA has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $58.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Total SA will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.606 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Total’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Total currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

In related news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 209,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $1,842,105.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,152,078 shares of company stock worth $18,533,004 over the last quarter.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Total (NYSE:TOT)

