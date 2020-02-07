Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 254,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,637,000 after purchasing an additional 58,882 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,594,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 98,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 157,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after buying an additional 17,548 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,583,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,384. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.77 and a 200-day moving average of $53.64. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $52.11 and a 12-month high of $54.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

