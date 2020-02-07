Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Veritex from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens cut their price target on Veritex from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.33.

Shares of VBTX stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.42. The stock had a trading volume of 295,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.53. Veritex has a twelve month low of $22.30 and a twelve month high of $29.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.40 million. Veritex had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 434,912 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Blake Bozman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $374,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,884,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,300 shares of company stock valued at $837,697 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,158,000 after buying an additional 47,391 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Veritex by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after buying an additional 67,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

