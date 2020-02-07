Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Yuchun Lee Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.84, for a total value of $477,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $925,505. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of VRTX opened at $239.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $227.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $163.68 and a one year high of $244.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

