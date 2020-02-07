VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 449,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,935 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of VF worth $44,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in VF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in VF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in VF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VFC shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VF presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.38.

In other VF news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $1,543,000.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,722 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,303.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,013 shares in the company, valued at $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VF stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,941,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,029. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VF Corp has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.26.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

