Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $268-288 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $276.76 million.Viavi Solutions also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.13-0.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Viavi Solutions from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine lowered Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.89.

Shares of VIAV stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, hitting $14.38. 2,076,882 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,730. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.19 and its 200 day moving average is $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 79.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $313.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $39,102.25. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $170,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,002. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

