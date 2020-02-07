Vicus Capital Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 246.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,659 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up about 0.9% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of FTEC traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.42. 462,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,394. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.74. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $53.87 and a 12-month high of $79.38.

