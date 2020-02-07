Vicus Capital Buys 19,263 Shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 77.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in BP were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in BP during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in BP during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in BP by 39.5% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BP stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.37. 7,754,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,203,399. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. BP plc has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79.

BP (NYSE:BP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. BP had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $71.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.05.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

