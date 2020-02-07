Vicus Capital Buys 4,814 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 26,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,897,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,567,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 44,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,330,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,355,580. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.15. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.47 and a 12 month high of $88.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.3658 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This is an increase from iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $4.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

