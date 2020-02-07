Vicus Capital Has $3.20 Million Stock Position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Vicus Capital decreased its position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

EMB stock remained flat at $$115.72 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,480,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,053,555. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.82 and a 200-day moving average of $113.74. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.36 and a 12-month high of $116.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.411 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

