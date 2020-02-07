Vicus Capital Has $740,000 Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Vicus Capital lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after buying an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2,230.1% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,165,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,219,000 after buying an additional 1,115,068 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in AbbVie by 773.2% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,139,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,207,000 after buying an additional 1,008,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,290,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,065,000 after buying an additional 913,015 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Mizuho started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Bank of America downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

ABBV traded up $5.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $92.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,084,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,480,246. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.34. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.