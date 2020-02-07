Vicus Capital Makes New Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 26,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after acquiring an additional 57,667 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,818,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519,216 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st.

NASDAQ SHV traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.45. 1,212,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,197. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.50 and its 200-day moving average is $110.55. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.03 and a 1 year high of $110.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1611 per share. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

