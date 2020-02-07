Vicus Capital Purchases 6,505 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bancshares accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vicus Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vicus Capital owned 0.12% of Commerce Bancshares worth $9,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1,607.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 65.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 3,880 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $264,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,139. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel D. Callahan sold 1,200 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $76,956.00. Insiders sold a total of 68,604 shares of company stock valued at $4,671,131 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Commerce Bancshares stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,436. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.65 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.13.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $346.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

