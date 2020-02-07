Vicus Capital Sells 1,042 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Vicus Capital decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 13,791,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,940,000 after acquiring an additional 113,527 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,836,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,751,000 after acquiring an additional 563,733 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,652,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,034,000 after acquiring an additional 34,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,233,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,031,000 after acquiring an additional 768,263 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,316,000 after acquiring an additional 34,631 shares during the period.

SCZ stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.77. 2,551,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,115,892. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.02. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $53.54 and a 52 week high of $62.85.

