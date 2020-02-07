Vicus Capital Sells 407 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Vicus Capital trimmed its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 115.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS MTUM traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.20. The stock had a trading volume of 669,482 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.62. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.