Vinci (EPA:DG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $97.78

Vinci SA (EPA:DG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $97.78 and traded as high as $102.20. Vinci shares last traded at $102.20, with a volume of 1,216,533 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on DG shares. Barclays set a €99.00 ($115.12) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €103.00 ($119.77) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($124.42) price objective on Vinci and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vinci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €103.70 ($120.58).

Get Vinci alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €100.26 and a 200-day moving average price of €97.97.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.