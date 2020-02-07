Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 93,828 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 243.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Twitter by 60.5% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 131,907 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 49,703 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 16.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 82,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 55.7% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,111,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,648,263. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 47.67% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Friday. Nomura increased their price target on Twitter from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Twitter to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Twitter from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.98.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $234,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,110 shares of company stock worth $1,256,971. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.