Virtu Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Virtu Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 483,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,595 shares during the quarter. iShares Silver Trust makes up about 0.8% of Virtu Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $8,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 91,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 27,188 shares in the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 400,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $16.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,065,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,169,862. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

