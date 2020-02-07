Virtu Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 193.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,942 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,084,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,480,246. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.34. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABBV. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.89.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

