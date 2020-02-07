Virtu Financial LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,326 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

In other Mcdonald’s news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $211.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.46. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.