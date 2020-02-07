Virtu Financial LLC Purchases 35,642 Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 186.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,642 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.11% of ProShares UltraPro QQQ worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

Shares of TQQQ traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,141,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,091,424. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.60. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 1-year low of $45.60 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.