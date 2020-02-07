Virtu Financial LLC Sells 106,956 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106,956 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $27.93. 40,412,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,088,348. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.03. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $30.96.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

