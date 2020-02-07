Virtu Financial LLC Takes $3.82 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,820,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,646,826 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,290,273,000 after acquiring an additional 336,468 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $249,294,000 after buying an additional 137,807 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in NVIDIA by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,292,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $304,015,000 after buying an additional 139,879 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,113,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $193,784,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011,907 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $176,143,000 after buying an additional 358,730 shares during the period. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,454,424 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,737,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,996,273. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.03. The stock has a market cap of $153.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $259.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.96.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

