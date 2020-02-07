Vita Group (ASX:VTG) Shares Down 0.8%

Vita Group Limited (ASX:VTG) shares were down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as A$1.17 ($0.83) and last traded at A$1.17 ($0.83), approximately 60,943 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 617,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.18 ($0.84).

The stock has a market cap of $191.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92.

Vita Group Company Profile (ASX:VTG)

Vita Group Limited markets and sells information and communications technology products for small-to-medium business, retail, and large enterprise and government customers in Australia. The company also offers services, technology accessories, and men's active and lifestyle apparels. In addition, it provides medical grade skincare treatments and products.

