Vivendi (VIV) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2020

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vivendi (EPA: VIV):

  • 1/28/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €32.00 ($37.21) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/24/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €28.00 ($32.56) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/22/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/20/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €33.50 ($38.95) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/17/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €32.00 ($37.21) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/9/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €33.50 ($38.95) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/2/2020 – Vivendi was given a new €32.80 ($38.14) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/11/2019 – Vivendi was given a new €30.10 ($35.00) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/11/2019 – Vivendi was given a new €43.00 ($50.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 12/9/2019 – Vivendi was given a new €28.50 ($33.14) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

VIV traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during trading on Friday, hitting €25.49 ($29.64). The stock had a trading volume of 2,859,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. Vivendi SA has a 12 month low of €16.85 ($19.59) and a 12 month high of €24.87 ($28.92). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.13.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

