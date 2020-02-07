Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 190 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Macquarie boosted their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.50) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 233 ($3.06) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 196.93 ($2.59).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock traded up GBX 2.02 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 153.04 ($2.01). 83,901,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 151.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 152.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.05 ($2.43).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.28%.

In other news, insider Vivek Badrinath sold 162,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.01), for a total transaction of £247,954.86 ($326,170.56).

Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

