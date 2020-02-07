Volex (LON:VLX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $113.53

Volex PLC (LON:VLX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $113.53 and traded as high as $156.50. Volex shares last traded at $136.00, with a volume of 815,350 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 154.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 113.77. The company has a market capitalization of $216.51 million and a PE ratio of 14.95.

Get Volex alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Volex’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

In other Volex news, insider Daren Morris sold 35,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 122 ($1.60), for a total value of £43,686.98 ($57,467.75). Over the last three months, insiders sold 576,557 shares of company stock valued at $79,568,516.

Volex Company Profile (LON:VLX)

Volex plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies power cords and cable assemblies for consumer electronics, medical equipment, data center, telecommunications, industrial robotics, and automotive industries worldwide. The company's Power Cords division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, and electric vehicles.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Volex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.