Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) Given a SEK 165 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 165 price target on Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VOLV.B has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a SEK 148 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a SEK 126 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 185 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 196 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a SEK 130 price objective on Volvo and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of SEK 164.50.

Shares of VOLV.B stock remained flat at $SEK 170.45 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,192,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,730,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is SEK 159.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is SEK 145.87. Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

