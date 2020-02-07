Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD) Shares Down 0.5%

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund (NYSE:IGD)’s stock price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.22 and last traded at $6.24, approximately 16,968 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 507,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $1,047,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000.

Voya Global Equity Div & Prm Oppty Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

