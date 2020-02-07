Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) SVP Francis Kim Sells 6,488 Shares

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) SVP Francis Kim sold 6,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total value of $1,427,749.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,120.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WAT stock traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.27. The company had a trading volume of 4,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,970. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $199.11 and a 12 month high of $255.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.30. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. Waters had a return on equity of 172.16% and a net margin of 24.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Waters by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Waters by 2.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 2.4% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 17,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Waters by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,360 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

