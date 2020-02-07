Wells Fargo & Co Increases Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $65.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.58.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.56. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $41.63 and a 12 month high of $64.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 62,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $3,714,875.19. Also, insider Nicholls Stuart 6,724,138 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,370 shares of company stock valued at $11,037,648. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,122 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

