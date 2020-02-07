Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IAC. ValuEngine downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Benchmark reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IAC traded down $3.78 on Friday, hitting $240.67. The company had a trading volume of 991,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,031. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $201.50 and a 52-week high of $278.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.00 and a 200 day moving average of $238.12. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.91.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $275,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $2,936,110 over the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

