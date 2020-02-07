Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.62

Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd (NYSE:WIW) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.62 and traded as high as $11.74. Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd shares last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 4,720 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 12.2% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 51.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 66,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Western Asst Inflatn Lkd Opts & Inc Fd by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 480,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

