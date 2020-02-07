Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.

Westwood Holdings Group stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.81. 1,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,490. The stock has a market cap of $255.24 million, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.54. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

