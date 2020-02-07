Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th.
Westwood Holdings Group stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.81. 1,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,490. The stock has a market cap of $255.24 million, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.54. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.49.
Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile
