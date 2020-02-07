Wharton Business Group LLC Sells 205 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wharton Business Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,735.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura boosted their price objective on Alphabet from to in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $28.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,476.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,199. The stock has a market cap of $998.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,025.00 and a 52 week high of $1,503.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,414.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1,285.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 73,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $3,655,221.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

