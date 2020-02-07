Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.75. 13,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,103. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 197,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 590,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 77.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 293,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 127,961 shares during the period. 22.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. Wheeler's portfolio contains well-located, potentially dominant retail properties in secondary and tertiary markets that generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns, with a particular emphasis on grocery-anchored retail centers.

