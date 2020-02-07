WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives $15.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. National Securities raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a report on Friday, December 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Sami Mnaymneh sold 337,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $4,667,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,654.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 2,894.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.02. 73,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $12.68 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $288.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 40.72% and a return on equity of 9.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

