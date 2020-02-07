Whittier Trust Co. Has $652,000 Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 57,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,336,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,705,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 854.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,018. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.90. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.43 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39.

