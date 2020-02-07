Whittier Trust Co. Has $857,000 Stock Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UN. Tweedy Browne Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 538.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,574,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015,030 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,766,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,149,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,294 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,873,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,507,000 after purchasing an additional 292,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 585.4% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 209,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,567,000 after purchasing an additional 178,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, October 11th. HSBC cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

NYSE:UN traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.98. Unilever NV has a 1 year low of $53.31 and a 1 year high of $63.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.60%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

