William Blair Initiates Coverage on Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Research analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HLNE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $67.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.87. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $40.85 and a 1 year high of $69.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.47.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tara Devlin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $555,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 43.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 878.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

