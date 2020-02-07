Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Winnebago Industries reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $5.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $588.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $65.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE:WGO traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,488. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $60.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day moving average is $44.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.79%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Steven Scott Degnan sold 6,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $342,573.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,865,055.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Bret A. Woodson sold 3,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $191,370.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,011.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,857,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,801,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 926,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,075,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,012,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the period. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 196,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

