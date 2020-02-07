Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Cfra

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) was downgraded by analysts at Cfra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WYNN. Wolfe Research upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Union Gaming Research cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $5.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.85. 2,777,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,772. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $102.03 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.67.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $3,004,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,304,477.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $449,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,451 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,270 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,242 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 25,230 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

