X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Stock Price Down 0.3%

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.32 and last traded at $27.40, approximately 382,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 9,707,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank acquired a new stake in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 271,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $526,000.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.